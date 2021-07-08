Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says a large number of businesses will remain closed despite adjusted Level 4 regulations being reviewed this weekend

The two-week adjusted Level 4 lockdown period is coming to an end this weekend and some changes are expected

An economic expert says regulations placed on the liquor and hospitality sectors will most likely remain in place

In the Government Gazette published on Tuesday, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa stated that a decision will be made in regard to South Africa's current lockdown status of adjusted Level 4 this weekend.

South Africa was placed under a two-week adjusted lockdown on 26 June by President Cyril Ramaphosa due to concerns of the increasing Covid-19 infections, according to The Citizen.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says Government is expected to review lockdown adjusted Level 4 regulations this weekend. Image: Phill Magakoe

Mthethwa stated that businesses such as gyms, fitness centres and cinemas will remain closed without exceptions, according to BusinessTech.

Attending churches, political gatherings, social gatherings and faith-based events have been prohibited. Attending such gatherings is a criminal offence and offenders could face up to six months in prison.

However, Mthethwa added that restrictions placed on faith-based gatherings will remain in place until Sunday, 11 July and will be reviewed.

Chief economist at Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University Hugo Pienaar says irrespective of the dire impact lockdown regulations has on the liquor, hospitality and aviation sectors, the state of the pandemic will make it very hard for Ramaphosa to relax lockdown restrictions by the end of this week, according to EWN.

