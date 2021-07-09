Prince Kaybee has thrown shade on his ex-lover Hazel about useless educational qualifications versus success in the real world

The DJ publicly questioned the value of having formal qualifications only to have mediocre career success

Prince Kaybee asserts he is proud of his musical accolades despite having no matric qualification

Top house music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee shook the Twitter-sphere on Friday after taking a dig at Hazel regarding his own unfulfilled Grade 12 qualification.

Prince Kaybee Throws Shade on Former Girlfriend Hazel Over Matric Qualification. Image: @princekaybee_sa / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Somewhat unprovoked, the Free State-born musician jumped on a tweet that highlighted how high school teachers would convince learners that matric was the key to success.

Prince Kaybee said in his tweet reply:

“Lol I didn't even get to matric but if that’s what they told y’all, how is it planning out?”

@dumisane_ answered to the DJ that the entertainer is not educated after all. He was not looking for a Twar with Prince but he is aware that Kaybee indeed went to school based on his input in the economy.

“Wena ke go bone kgale gore awa tsena skolo …I'm not fighting you bro, I'm just saying wa jumpisa gore awa tsena skolo…Tse tsa di economy and what not ke di taba tsa hao le Hazel.”

The DJ was not finished. He threw a comeback by saying that he and Hazel actually play no role in Mzansi’s economic flow.

“It's pretty obvious looking at how you that went to school contribute to the economy… I’m not fighting either, Tsa di economy you and Hazel are as futile, guessing y’all went to school.”

The attention then swung all the way to Hazel, as the audience expressed shock at how much she was catching fire while she's presumably minding her own business elsewhere.

Source: Briefly.co.za