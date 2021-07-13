SA U/23 Squad in Trouble After 5 Players Withdraw From Squad Ahead of Olympics

There were high hopes for the U/23 squad in the Olympics but there has been a delay since five players had to withdraw

The players withdrew due to health reasons and this took place just a week after the final Olympic squad was named

Coach David Notoane is set to announce replacements for the squad in due time and SA is set to face off against Japan first

The South African u23 Olympic team has been dealt a major blow when five players were forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

The adjustments came just a week after SASCOC named the final U23 Men's Olympic squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games, which will take place from 22 July to 8 August 2021.

According to SAFA, South Africa is in Group A with hosts Japan, who they will face on 22 July at Tokyo Stadium, and France, who they will face on 25 July at Saitama Stadium.

The Olympic football squad is in a little bit of trouble after five players withdrew due to health reasons.

Source: Twitter

On 28 July, the U/23s will play Mexico in their final group stage encounter at the Sapporo Dome. Lyle Foster, Fagrie Lakay, Abbubaker Mobara, Sipho Mbule, and Keletso Makgalwa will not travel to Japan according to Sport24.

The revisions come just a week after Sascoc named the final U/23 men's Olympic squad. Coach David Notoane will announce replacements soon.

Tokyo Squad: Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana, Tercious Malepe, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Thabiso Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Teboho Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa and Kobamelo Kodisang.

Percy Tau misses out on the Tokyo Olympics in Japan

Briefly News previously reported that The South Africa Under-23 squad will be a player poorer as Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly denied Percy Tau a crack at the Tokyo Olympic Games, which run from 22 July to 8 August.

The services of arguably the country’s current best player would have been a welcome inclusion to coach David Notoane, who revealed that Tau would no longer be making an appearance at the Asian global spectacle.

Albion's reasons for declining to release the forward are presently unclear with the 27-year-old initially being an integral part of Notoane's plans as one of three over-aged players included in the squad.

