'Skeem Saam' Mourns Passing of Actress Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana

Actress Nokuzola Mlengana, who played the role of the feisty campus security guard 'Sis Ouma' on the popular SABC 1 soap opera Skeem Saam , has died

Skeem Saam announced the news on Monday only hours after South Africans reacted to the news of the passing of chef and author, Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya

Mlengana made appearances in a number of other local dramas, TV adverts and local South African movies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam has announced the passing of Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana, one of the popular soap's most loved acting talents. She was 58.

The announcement, which comes hours after the shock news of the passing of popular chef and author, Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya – whose passing was announced earlier today – was made via various social media platforms a week into the show's blockbuster new season.

Popular SABC 1 TV show 'Skeem Saam' has announced the passing of actress Nokuzola Mlengana, best known for her role of the feisty security guard, 'Sis Ouma'. Image: @kaseke_Lazarus/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

"What a painful loss this is to us. We love you and we will miss you dearly. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way," a statement read.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Long-time viewers will fondly recall the introduction of Mlengana as the feisty and nosy security guard at Gauteng University when the soapie added Johannesburg as a location in its storyline a few years ago.

Mlengana, who described herself as a devout Christian and family person, made appearances in a number of other local dramas, TV adverts and local South African movies.

Her death is the latest in a string of Skeem Saam actors who have passed away in the last two years, according to a report by EWN. Thema Mokoena, who played Ramolao, Sis Ouma's husband, died in June 2019 before Charles Maja, who played Big Boy passed in April 2020.

Karabo Mokhubela, who was known on the show as Jazzy T, passed away in July 2020 followed by the death of Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa, who played Malome Josias in December 2020.

Death in the family: Connie Ferguson mourns, pens emotional tribute

Briefly News recently reported that taking to social media last week, businesswoman-actress Connie Ferguson announced the passing of her brother.

The 51-year-old, who has crafted an empire as a formidable filmmaker and producer after decades in the foreground of the local television entertainment industry, penned a heartfelt public tribute that captured her sibling's last days on Earth.

In it, Ferguson acknowledged the pain and discomfort he endured. She wrote:

"Budas, I thank God that I was able to spend some time with you on Pops’ birthday. After so many years! I believe this was God's way of giving us the opportunity to say goodbye, to build final memories together, and to celebrate life one final time together.

"You, me, and Tony were the three musketeers growing up. So many memories that just bring a smile to my face! Your infectious laughter, how you would slap me on the shoulder when you burst out laughing!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za