Man Buys Tesla Car, Expresses Surprise as Bonnet Has No Engine

A man who bought a Tesla car in the US has made a video to demonstrate how amazed he is by it all

Showing people what the car looks like, he said it has storage at both back and front and the engine is not suspended in a bonnet

Many people on Facebook congratulated him as some wondered how they are to repair such an automobile in Nigeria if it goes faulty

A Facebook user identified as Ayo Ojeniyi has shared a video of a man admiring his new Telsa electric car as he made a user review.

In the clip, the man spoke in his native language as he gave a tour of the vehicle, telling people he wanted them to know the car is real.

The Yoruba man said the car is a testament to advancement in technology. Photo source: Ayo Ojeniyi

No engine in front

Opening the back of the car, the man showed that there is enough space for luggage. He went ahead to the front of the vehicle where engines are normally placed.

When he opened it, it was empty as it only serves as more storage. A woman in the video also spoke in astonishment.

They both agreed that Western technology is so advanced. The car owner stated that the automobile's batteries are placed underneath. A Quora thread explains with pictures where the engine of the Tesla is located.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 shares on the platform.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

It'z Incomparable Larry said:

"Assuming i buy this car now if it has fault who will repair it for me in Nigeria."

Ayinde Toheeb Ifeoluwa

"So how much would this be and who will repair this."

Mosumola Arike Erinfolami said:

"Congratulations sir may God answer my prayers and provide me this car."

Adedayo Olayemi said:

"Technological advancement in advance countries like USA has reached peak that country like Nigeria should emulate but very unfortunate we voted for analogy leader who is thinking is how to trace routes for cows and sheep's."

Boluwaduro Peters Abp asked:

"By the Time this car is fully circulated, what will happen to Nigeria economy?"

Man takes Tesla to filling station

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a man and his friend caused a big scene in Lagos state and it was an interesting drama to behold. In a video that has since become sensational content online, he drove a Tesla to a petrol station.

Before the car was driven into the station, the man already anticipated how funny the reactions of the people around would be.

At the pump, the attendant kept asking the man to re-park so that his tank opening would face the dispenser.

