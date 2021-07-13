Mnakwethu: Mzansi Stans Mamkhulu, She Doesn't Take Any Nonsense

The hit reality show Mnakwethu has Mzansi raising their eyebrows and tongues wagging after Musa Mseleku's first wife didn't take nonsense

Viewers related to the strong-willed woman who questioned the husband on how he was going to support a second wife

Social media users shared their opinions on the show on the guest who quite a few people found intimidating,

Musa Mseleku's hit reality series Mnakwethu was trending on Tuesday evening. It was even more popular than the social media outcry over the events taking place in the country.

The premise of the show is that it looks at husbands that want to introduce a second wife into their marriage.

This episode had Mzansi rooting for the first wife, Mamkhulu, who raised some valid points in the show.

She posed some excellent questions to the husband, asking him how he was going to afford to maintain a second wife while he can't even maintain his first.

Social media users identified with her and took her side

@ameliabhebhe:

"#Mnakwethu Beauty with brains. She deserves more than that rubbish man..."

@Minenhl47747816:

"The first wife looks like she doesn't take nonsense shameRolling on the floor laughing #Mnakwethu"

@Simply_Natt:

"You can't take a second wife when you cant MAINTAIN & SATISFY the 1st wife #Mnakwethu"

@anele_booi:

"This is actually one of the best episodes Ive watched of #Mnakwethu Mamkhulu doesn't take sh*t and she knows her worth."

@ChrisyNonhlanh1:

"#Mnakwethu I love this woman. She knows her worth and she is absolutely beautiful. This man doesn’t deserve her."

A look into the life of celeb polygamist Musa Mseleku

Mseleku has reportedly celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, 9 June. The businessman's wives have surely planned something special for him on his special day. The star and his women live a lavish life and usually serve Mzansi couple goals on their epic TV show.

Mseleku's views on polygamy and marriage have come into the spotlight on a few occasions. Briefly News has put together some highlights where the popular polygamist made news headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Simphiwe Dana slams Musa Mseleku's other show 'Mnakwethu'

After the show made its debut, women took to social media to express their rage. Some men too shared the same sentiments and even agreed to report the show. Singer Simphiwe Dana lashed out at Mseleku - the presenter of the show and she did not mince her words.

Dana explained that she was not against polygamy but explained that she was against what was being broadcast on national TV.

