Emtee has announced a lowered fee for budding rappers that are interested in recording song collaborations with him

Emtee also confirmed he is open to doing features with already established rappers, but will go 50-50 on the cash

A string of dreamers responded with eager interest, while some simply posted links to their recorded and released music

Emtee has followed up on his recent Logan album with a song feature invitation to eager young rappers one reduced fees. The music star from Eastern Cape's Matatiele, took to social media to announce that he will be charging less on collaborations.

Rapper Emtee offers exciting opportunities to new rappers.

Source: Instagram

Emtee, whose break came with the smash hit Pearl Thusi in 2015, told the public that he is starting what he described as a 'feature spree on the low.' He further added that he will split equal costs with already established rappers, as sahiphopmag reported.

Emtee said on his Twitter account:

"I’m on a feature spree again. Get yours ASAP for the Low this coming week."

"If ur a boss we split it equally."

The post was received with positive responses from budding rappers as well as the expected general encouragement from fans.

@SLoversa said:

"I am interested my rap name is sgandi loverSA you will find on digital platforms."

@rsa_tsa said:

"I hope local artist see this post for their sake big up big hustle Raised fistFlexed bicepsElectric plugHundred points symbol."

@Owen_Mothiba said:

"Greatest song maker of my time... holdin down the block."

@LwaziGB said:

"How do we get in touch bro, I'm interested."

Musician Prince Kaybee offers job opportunities in his truck transport business side hustle

Popular house DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has done his bit to create jobs in South Africa's bleak job market. Prince posted a request on his Twitter account for a trailer truck on Tuesday night.

Prince confirmed that he has an opportunity for anyone that has a particular truck for business before sharing his manager's mobile number.

Several readers of the message responded to reveal with offers while other Twitter users encouraged the musician's efforts.

