Inside Thuso Mbedu’s 30th Birthday Party: What an Epic Jam

South African actress Thuso Mbedu recently celebrated her 30th birthday party and it ws an epic event

The thespian is currently staying in America and she enjoyed her special day exploring the grand cities of the country

Thuso did, however, reveal that she missed her sister and this was the first time spending a major birthday without her

Thuso Mbedu turned 30 turns old recently and made sure to ring the milestone birthday in style. The South African actress is currently living in America and made sure to go all out across the country.

Thuso Mbedu recently celebrated her 30th birthday. Image: @thusombedu

Source: Instagram

Mbedu posted a video showing herself doing various things across Miami, Las Vegas and New York.

She expressed a bit of pain that she was not spending the day with her sister but also showed gratitude at the fact that she had new family who made her day amazing.

Thuso is also rocking a cute new hairdo, platinum blonde braids and seems to be in her element in Tinsel Town.

Although the starlet is not in the country, she took some time to reflect on the unrest in the country.

Thuso Mbedu reacts to riots in country, believes SA is burning

South African actress Thuso Mbedu recently took to social media to comment on the developing riots in the country.

The media personality said that South Africa is burning and her comment was not received well by some. Others, however were in full agreement with her.

After some told Thuso to rather stick to American affairs since she recently moved to the country, she stood her ground and clapped back.

“Are we going to pretend that it won’t effect the rest of the country in some way, shape or form? Let them come. I’d say the very same thing if it was happening in the Western Cape or the Free State or the Eastern Cape. Kuyasha and it will effect a lot of people."

Source: Briefly.co.za