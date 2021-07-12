Thuso Mbedu Reacts to Riots in Mzansi: “South Africa Is Burning”

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has weighed in on the volatile political climate in Mzansi, amid the violent protests that have been raging throughout the country

However, the starlet, who is currently based in the States, was met with mixed reactions as some felt she was fanning the flames

Thuso was ready for each and every one of her haters and delivered some stinging truth bombs that left many impressed

South African actress Thuso Mbedu recently took to social media to comment on the developing riots in the country.

The media personality said that South Africa is burning and her comment was not received well by some. Others, however were in full agreement with her.

After some told Thuso to rather stick to American affairs since she recently moved to the country, she stood her ground and clapped back.

“Are we going to pretend that it won’t effect the rest of the country in some way, shape or form? Let them come. I’d say the very same thing if it was happening in the Western Cape or the Free State or the Eastern Cape. Kuyasha and it will effect a lot of people."

The protests have had a lot of peeps on edge.

Thuli P slammed for attacking Zuma family amid protests

Beautiful actress and DJ Thulisile “Thuli P” Phongolo became the latest celebrity to face the public’s wrath on Twitter. Thuli criticised the Zuma family on the social network before getting serious backlash.

Following the increasingly violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal over the arrest of Jacob Zuma, the former president’s family has been supporting the resistance on social media with encouraging posts. Thuli P went online to express her disapproval.

The 27-year-old said the family is ‘out of hand’ and the looting and destruction of property to demand Zuma’s release is unacceptable.

“The Zumas are out of hand, hayi ngeke bo! Encouraging violence and damaging people’s belongings and property is uncalled for, I don’t care who says what! I will not fold my tweet. My opinion won’t change. I’m not offended by insults. I stand by my word. That’s all.”

