LOL: Hilarious Video of Employees Setting Slippery Trap for Looters

A video of several looters slipping in front of a local supermarket is making the rounds on social media

Employees had implemented a creative solution to the recent surge in robberies and definitely caught the thieves out

Mzansi social media users were left laughing and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It seems South Africans are still finding a way to laugh during these challenging times. Workers at a local supermarket had Mzansi in absolute stitches after playing a hilarious prank on the expectant looters.

Supermarket employees have a unique solution to problematic looters. Images: Tshireletso MrVura Montsho/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Tshireletso MrVura Montsho shared a clip of the funny incident. It seems Shoprite workers had oiled the floors hoping to slow down the chaotic looters.

The crowd slip and fall at the entryway much to the amusement of onlookers nearby.

"I don’t know which mall did this.. but the @shopritesa staff deserves rewards," he captioned the post along with a few laughing face emojis.

Mzansi was definitely here for the ridiculous video, commending the workers for their creative solution to the thieves.

Check out some of the comments below:

Kuki Ramz said:

"Tebello Mokgalaka ke e plan... proactive mense."

Tshiamo Mak-t Kadiege said:

"How to manage looting"

Grant Arendse said:

"Excellent thinking Shoprite, f*ck these looters."

Shaun Flow Lenyora said:

"Cooking oil saved the day."

Jolene Van Der Ross said:

"It's time to change the way you fight. Genius."

Nozipho Pakade Ka Maritz said:

"It's at Tugela Ferry mall e msinga KZN."

Lesego Bridget Monaisa said:

"Their salaries must be increased."

Celi-girl Celeste Chokoe said:

"Well done yooo I wish all malls did this but hopefully next."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Yoh: Video of looters taking a nap after drinking stolen booze has SA stunned

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that as videos of the looting action currently overwhelming South Africa continue to surface, one clip of a man lying drunk on the floor in the midst of the chaos has definitely left Mzansi with a few questions.

The strange clip was first shared by @ECR_Newswatch.

"Some looters have passed out after overly indulging in free stolen alcohol," they wrote.

Social media users were left absolutely awe-struck and shared their thoughts on the situation. Check out some of the comments below:

@yolothang said:

"Free Jacob Zuma now?"

@linda_whealan said:

"And the police can't even catch them."

@Acolitus said:

"The barbarism."

@reecedeclan1 said:

"They should be arrested now."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za