TV Ratings: 'Uyajola 9/9' Topples 'the Queen', 'Gomora' Stays At Number 1

Uyajola 9/9 has returned and it seems audiences are more than happy to see the drama-filled show make a return

The show pulled in just over 1 million viewers in just one episode in the month of June, toppling The Queen to third place

The fairly new Gomora still remains at the top as the most-watched television show on DSTv in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The return of Uyajola 9/9 has seen an increase in viewership in the past month. According to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela.

Jub Jub and his show are doing extremely well. Image: @officialjubjub

Source: Instagram

The show pulled in an impressive 1.2 million viewers on an episode that aired on 13 June alone, making it the second most-watched show on DSTv.

The Queen has been toppled to third place while Gomora stays firmly rooted as the most watched show on DSTv in Mzansi.

It seems Mzansi viewers love some drama and a mess.

The ratings announcement comes just days after Moja Love distanced themselves from Jub Jub’s recent rants.

Moja Love leaves Jub Jub hanging after recent rants about looting

Briefly News reported that Moja Love released an official statement distancing themselves from the recent utterings of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

The Uyajola 9/9 host shared a video expressing some strong views about the ongoing protests in the country.

In a statement released by the TV channel to Briefly News, the views expressed by him are not in line with their own.

“The views expressed on the videos or any of his platforms are his personal views and do not reflect the company values and views of the channels in any way.”

The statement continued:

“The socio-economic situation of the country is a stark reality we emphathise with, but we do not condone violence in addressing the matter. We call on South Africans to stand together to denounce the looting, violence and lawlessness that has gripped the country.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za