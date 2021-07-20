Kaizer Chiefs Bosses Quiet on Player Bonuses After Bagging R18 Million from CAF

After finishing as CAF Champions League runners-up, Kaizer Chiefs have pocketed a substantial R18 million but the club is yet to comment on player bonuses

Chiefs have collected a massive R20.4 million in total prize money for their efforts in the previous season and many expect the club to handsomely reward the players and the coaching staff

The Soweto giants are just behind Mamelodi Sundowns when it comes to financial standings and the Brazilians amassed R29.4 million last season

Despite failing to bag a single trophy the previous season, Kaizer Chiefs are smiling all the way to the bank. Amakhosi reached the final of the CAF Champions League and will be rewarded with a whopping R18 million cheque.

However, the club has remained mum as far as rewarding their players when it comes to bonuses for making history. Amakhosi lost to Al Ahly last weekend in their first appearance on the continental final.

Although they could not lift the coveted trophy, their bank balance has improved tremendously, but the club is known for keeping their bonuses secret.

Kaizer Chiefs' hierarchy quiet on player bonuses

According to SundayWorld, Kaizer Motaung Junior and Bobby Motaung were not available to comment on the club’s plan in rewarding the players.

The South African publication has it that Pitso Mosimane’s Ahly have received massive rewards for clinching their 10th Champions League title, but it’s not the same with Amakhosi for now.

It is reported that both Chiefs football manager Bobby, and newly appointed sporting director Motaung Jr, did not answer their phones or reply to messages sent to them.

Kaizer Chiefs claim R20.4 million for their efforts in the 2020/21 season

According to KickOff, the Soweto giants have collected R18 million from CAF after finishing as runners-up and they have made more when you combine all their prize monies.

The football website reports that Amakhosi have amassed a mere R2.4-million after finishing eighth in the DStv Premiership, reaching the MTN8 semi-finals and being humiliated in the first round of the Nedbank Cup.

With their share from CAF, their total shoots up to R20.4-million. Looking at Mamelodi Sundowns, the Brazilians are the only club that has collected more money when it comes to all competitions in the previous term.

Sundowns won the league and bagged R15 million, collected R3-million for two Q-innovations, a substantial R800 000 from the Wafa Wafa competition as well as the R1.25-million cheque for reaching the Last Four of the Ke Yona tournament plus R9.4 million from CAF. In total, Sundowns bagged R29, 4 million.

