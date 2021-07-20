Tsepo Tshola: Livestream Memorial Service Date for Late Musician Announced

The memorial service details for the late musician Tsepo Tshola have been made available to the public

The legendary musician left South Africans in shock after he succumbed to Covid-19 earlier this month

The service will take place in Joburg and due to Covid-19 protocols and regulations, will be live-streamed for the public to observe

The memorial service details of the late Tsepo Tshola have been released by his family. In a statement seen by Briefly News, the service will be held on Thursday, 22 July at the Joburg Theatre.

The event will be live-streamed to adhere to Covid-19 regulations. The time the memorial is scheduled to start is 1pm. A quote by Tshola attached to the statement perfectly summed up the musician’s legacy:

“To love is great, but heavenly to be loved.”

Briefly News reported on the tragic passing of Tshola and Mzansi has been sending in tributes since.

Mzansi reacts to passing of legendary singer Tsepo Tshola

The South African public descended into mourning after the surprise death of legendary singer Tshepo Tshola. EWN believes the singer lost his life to Covid 19.

Following the news break, South Africans took to social media to express sadness and condolences over the soulful singer's death. Reactions came from several celebrities and, of course, the non-famous as well.

@robertmarawa said: "The Village Pope....!!" Thank you for the beautiful gift of song!! An all-time favourite. Hamba kahle #TsepoTshola."

@thandiswamazwai said: "The Village Pope! A legendary son of the African sound has fallen. With a laughter that rumbled like a storm and a voice that sang to the bones, I can’t believe we won’t see him again. I first met him the same year I met bra Hugh, they were tight as thieves & visited my high school."

Giant Mzansi football club Orlando Pirates and also passed condolences:

"Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Tsepo Tshola. On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshola family. Rest In Peace."

