Another 1 Bites the Dust: 'Real Goboza' Cancelled, Show to Air Final Season

According to reports, SABC has canned yet another long-running show from their scheduled programming

Real Goboza has been axed after 14 years on air on the national broadcaster, according to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela

This comes just days after another popular show, Live Amp, was axed by SABC 1, much to people's surprise

Yet another SABC show has been canned as the broadcaster does a clean up of lowly-ranked shows. This time Real Goboza is next in line for the axe as the show faces its final season.

'Real Goboza' will not be renewed for a new season. Image: @TVwithThinus

Source: Twitter

According to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, the show will be pulled after 14 years on air. He posted:

“RGB returned on Saturday with a new season but this will be the show’s finale season. After 14 years on air, the SABC has pulled the plug on the iconic show.”

Social media users did not take the news well and shared their thoughts about the recent SABC show-canning spree:

@fusimatetelane said:

“SABC wants us to watch Bruce Lee who died in 1940 until we are grey!”

@jiggamakoya said:

“More budget needed to buy more old Chinese movies.”

@billymarl said:

“Ever Since @MojaLoveTv was created,A lot of SABC shows have become irrelevant.”

Another show that recently faced the SABC axe is Live Amp. The presenters of the show found out on social media that the show would not be renewed for a new season.

DJ Speedsta learns on social media that 'Live AMP' is done with him, got new presenters

Popular local hip hop DJ, producer, radio and TV presenter DJ Speedsta, Lesego Nkaiseng to his parents, admitted he was totally unaware that he would be shooting his final season with Live Amp.

The Mayo hitmaker was tagged in a tweet posted by SABC 1 that was promoting Friday night’s episode of Live Amp.

SABC’s tweet said:

“Back for the last dance. @LamiezHolworthy and @speedstabro are getting the party started with a brand new season of @liveamp tomorrow at 19:30 #SABC1WeMakeSure.”

