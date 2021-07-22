Cuteness Overload: Sjava Performs Impromptu Concert for Excited Kids

South African musician and actor Sjava was recently spotted hosting an informal concert for some children in rural KwaZulu Natal

According to the entertainer, he was at a friend's car wash when the children approached him and asked him to perform

Mzansi social media users were impressed by the humility he showed as he sang for the impressed young'uns

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Sjava recently found himself having to drop some bars after local kids begged him to perform for them.

Sjava recently performed for some children in rural KZN. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The singer and actor was at a car wash in Newcastle when a group of kids ambushed him and asked him to sing for them.

The video was shared by Twitter user @pherro, who had initially claimed that Sjava was performing in his hometown. This inaccuracy forced the musician to correct the post and explain what really happened.

Social media users were impressed, regardless of the real story being a little different to the initial post.

Check out some reactions:

@kid_ralphy said:

“Man you’re good in every city, it’s like you belong there!”

@misijode said:

“I love your music so much, you are one of my favourite singers, I am from Kamerun, next step understand the lyrics and come in stage in SA. Thank you for make us feel good every time! Amazing singing with the kids! I live in France.”

In other Sjava news, the muso recently trended after he was appreciated by Mzansi social media users.

Sjava: Artist trends as Mzansi fans show his music career love

Sjava is adored by his fans and they make sure that he trends on a regular basis. The musician trended recently as social media users showed his career some love.

Many fans posted words of affirmation and encouragement to the musician and gushed about loving his music. Twitter user

@HuUpu_ said: "Sjava has no single bad song and I’m willing to fight anyone that disagrees with me."

@Salawexe_Jnr said: "Appreciation post to Sjava." NnkosiNicholus said: "Tjo daai man, I love his work too much, you won't go wrong with his music."

This was not the first time fans showed love to Sjava and it seems like getting him to trend online is becoming a trend on its own.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za