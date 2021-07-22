A beautiful bride has further proven that there is power in the tongue as she recounted how her colleagues were trying to discourage her when she was always talking about her hubby

Mirandia Hand only knew the man's name at the time and her colleagues were always saying he didn't even like her

She didn't let those discouraging words get to her but rather she would tell them that one day she would marry the man and remind them of her wedding day

Mirandia kept to her words as she could be seen in a video telling the guests that those colleagues were also present at the ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video has emerged on social media in which a bride could be seen recounting how her colleagues told her the man she was in love with wasn't interested in her.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @morganscottfilms, the bride identified as Mirandia Hand said her colleagues were always questioning her for talking about the man when she only knew his name.

Mirandia Hand knew she would end up with the man of her dream even when her colleagues tried to discourage her. Photo credit: @morganscottfilms

Source: UGC

She called out her colleagues

According to Mirandia, those colleagues would always tell her that the man didn't like her, but she would declare to them that she would one day marry him.

Mirandia said she told her colleagues that she would remind them on her wedding day that she told them she was going to marry the man.

In her words:

"As so many of my co-workers know - I won't call their names, but they are here - that they had to put up with me always talking about you when I only knew your name. I kept telling them 'one day I would marry him', and in return they say 'he don't even like you'.

"I told them that 'I would look for you at the wedding and say I told you so'."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Many react to the video

Reacting, @duchessngo25 said:

"God bless their home."

@iguworld_solar commented:

"This is funny."

@jengalsterhair said:

"This is amazing."

@_alayomide wrote:

"I have been looking for the continuation."

Beautiful wedding pictures show stunning bride with amazing hijab

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Muslim wedding ceremony has got people applauding how simplicity can create so much beauty. In photos shared by Nigerian Muslim Bridals on Facebook, the man is turbaned while the woman has her full hijab on.

In the photos shared, they both had amazing smiles on their faces. On the side of the groom is a beautifully decorated cake. In one of the snaps, the bride is captured as she takes a seat beside her lover.

The man's white clothes match well with the colour of their love sofa. The background was done to great taste.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za