Nomzamo Mbatha recently sadly lost a woman who was like a mother to her, her precious aunty

Nomzamo took to Instagram to pen her grief, making it clear that she does not want peoples pitty, this is something she is going to battle with

Fellow Mzansi celebrities flocked to the comment section of Nomzamo's post to extend their love and support

Nomzamo Mbatha heart has been torn into a thousand pieces as she loses the woman who meant the most in the world to her, her aunty.

Taking to social media to honour her loved one, Nomzamo made it clear that she is not looking for ‘you will get through this,’ as she is certain this is something she will battle greatly with.

Nomzamo Mbatha heart has been torn into a thousand pieces as she loses the woman who was practically her mother. Image: @nomzamo_m.

Source: Instagram

"I don’t want to hear 'it is the will of God...' because my question then is how dare that will not consider me. I also don’t want to hear 'you’re going to get through this...'because it’s simple, 'This' is not the thing I wish to 'get through'...”

Nomzamo’s aunty was like a mother to her, a woman who can never be replaced. Nomzamo will forever be grateful for the unconditional love her aunt showed her.

“Here’s to the woman who occupied the most tender part of my heart, who has loved me without limits since I was born, I will love and miss you for all my days. Everything hurts about losing you, everything... if I could kiss your face just one last time.”

Nomzamo posted:

Fellow Mzansi celebrities took to the comment of Nomzamo’s post to show their love and support during this heartbreaking time.

@refilwemodiselle said:

“Phephi lerato laka @nomzamo_m. Peace be still your heart.”

@melzinbala sympathized:

“I’m so so sorry Nomzamo. Holding you up in love and light.”

@teezy_freshforever extended his condolences:

“Sorry Zamo. My deepest condolences.”

@jenniferbala showed support:

“Words will never, ever be enough. Sending you lots of emotional strength and love. Just know that you are not alone.”

