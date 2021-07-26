Vote for Me: Mzansi Muso Zakes Bantwini Dabbles in Local Politics

South African music producer Zakes Bantwini recently approached the presidency with an interesting proposal

The media personality wants to be given a chance to run the Arts and Culture Department because he feels the current minister is useless

His post left social media users divided; while some see where he's coming from, others laughed off his ridiculous ambition

Zakes Bantwini has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make him the Minister of Arts and Culture.

Zakes Bantwini has shared that he wants to try out as a politician. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Zakes made the public request and explained that he could do the job better than the current minister, Nathi Mthethwa.

He said:

“I want to be Minister of Art & Culture @PresidencyZA. This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation.”

Zakes has always been vocal about his discontent with how the leadership has handled the entertainment industry during the pandemic.

However, his post was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

Check out some of the reactions:

@theboss850rewl said:

“Don't artists save money for rainy days don't they have investment policies like the rest of us....you guys do get paid after gigs....what happens to that money. We are all struggling but we saved for days like these. Get your finances in order Maan. Yirrrr!”

@happychauke94 said:

“Okay I get you sir but I have a question. If you were the President or the Minister of Art & Culture, what will you do to improve the conditions artist are in?”

@malomanye said:

“So… you’ll be doing it for the industry and not the country? Governing does not work like that @ZakesBantwiniSA...That’s why kids can’t lead countries, because of immaturity.”

Zakes Bantwini prays for South Africa, gets jaded responses

Zakes Bantwini recently decided to turn to God to help South Africa through the problems she was experiencing.

The country is experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and many are losing their jobs as the economy takes another knock. The music producer took to social media to share his prayer:

“God please help us in South Africa.”

Unfortunately many social media users have become jaded by their circumstances and did not believe that any divine intervention was coming.

Source: Briefly.co.za