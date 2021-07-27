Zola 7 Responds to Malicious Death Hoax: “Heaven Turned Me Away”

South African veteran musician Zola 7 has personally responded to the rumours about his death via a video

The media personality looked healthy and in good spirits when he addressed the hoax about his untimely passing

The Mzansi legend even managed to crack some jokes about his 'death', adding that he probably wouldn't have lasted long in heaven

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zola 7 has responded to rumours of his death in a light-hearted way. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the veteran musician set the record straight on his alleged illness and death. Zola said that he was very much alive.

Zola 7 has responded to the rumours about his death. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

Sharing the camera with his friend, rapper Cruz Afrika, Zola joked about being a ghost. Pushing the joke further, he said he did temporarily die and go to heaven but it was no fun there and he was turned away.

He also mentioned bumping into the late Nelson Mandela during his paranormal travels.

The Don’t Cry hitmaker looked in good spirits and relaxed as he puffed on his cigarette.

Fans were happy and relieved to see that the musician was in good health and there was no truth to the malicious rumours.

Zola 7 ‘killed’ off by Mzansi in yet another malicious death hoax

Briefly News had previously reported that Mzansi social media users killed off another celebrity yet again.

Zola trended all through Sunday night and Monday morning as rumours of his demise swirled.

Close friends were not spared the panic and frantically called the Kwaito star to check on his health. Only then, did they return to social media to dispel the rumours.

Check out some of the reactions:

@mokety1 said:

“Someone has been asking Mzansi to help pay Zola 7 's medical bills, everyone was quite, now that someone assumes he's dead, he's trending. Yah neh.”

@homiuaca said:

“Zola 7 is alive until his family announces otherwise. Ya'll love attention too much.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za