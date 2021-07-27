Man Becomes Qualified Real Estate Agent, SA Women Enchanted by His Good Looks

A South African man had women on social media feeling all sorts of hot after he shared a picture of himself in a suit

In reality, the social networking platform user was raising a glass to his latest professional milestone, that of becoming a qualified real estate agent

The many congratulatory messages that flooded his mentions were equally matched by sneaky flirtatious ones from his admirers

A South African man celebrating becoming a qualified real estate agent has unwittingly attracted the attention of a swarm of local women thanks to his boyish good looks.

Taking to Twitter recently, @MondlyShezi, raised a glass to his dream finally coming true, and one which many impromptu admirers were all too happy to help him drink to.

A social media user became a hot topic of conversation after he shared the news of his latest achievement with a picture that had women clawing for him. Image: @MondlyShezi/ Twitter.

Perhaps fully aware of the sort of reaction he would inspire, the newly-qualified agent posted a picture of himself dressed to the nines in a blue suit complete with a wristwatch and haircut to go with it.

The accompanying caption read:

I got the job. I'm now an officially licensed Real Estate Agent. I can only thank the most high."

The many congratulatory mentions that followed were equally matched by sneaky messages with flirtatious undertones.

Real estate gent sets tongues wagging on social media

@RK_Mayekisa wrote:

"Yoh so vele uzoba muhle (are you really going to be handsome) for the rest of your life?"

@MaweC3 added:

"Congrats boy, I hope you'll charm those stingy buyers and get them signing on the dotted line."

@SMadinga cautioned:

"Stay away from women."

@DumileDlamini4 asked:

"Mxm, who wouldn't buy a house from you? Uzofaka abantu ezikweletini bengaboni (you will get people drowning in debt unawares)."

Beautiful nurse has Mzansi men swooning: 'Please come vaccinate me'

In similar news, Briefly News reported recently that a nurse caused a huge raucous online after she took a picture in her work suit and posted it on Twitter.

The picture had Mzansi users of the microblogging and social networking service, the men, in particular, falling off their seats. The post was simply captioned:

"Nurse Ngcwembe."

With a huge vaccination drive currently underway in the country, users were quick to put forward requests to be vaccinated by the healthcare professional.

This comes as no surprise as, in many peoples books, a looker in a nurse's uniform seems like just what the doctor would order.

