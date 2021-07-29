Itumeleng Khune has received a contract extension and will be staying at Kaizer Chiefs for another two years

This means that Khune has equalled the record by Patrick 'Ace' Ntsoelengoe as the longest-serving player

Khune will be looking to earn his place back in the starting line-up in the new season coming with Stuart Baxter

After plenty of speculation about his future, Kaizer Chiefs has offered Itumeleng Khune an extension on his contract. Khune will be staying at Naturena and is breaking a record in the process to become the longest-serving player for the club.

Khune was rumoured to be joining a club in Qatar but it seems like he's decided to stay in South Africa. Daniel Akpeyi currently has the number one goalkeeping position but it looks like Itu wants to fight for his place.

Itumeleng Khune will be staying on board at Kaizer Chiefs and has been offered an extension. Image: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Khune will be equalling Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe's record for being the longest-serving player. The goalkeeper has been under contract at Kaizer Chiefs since 2004, staying loyal to the club for years.

Ntsoelengoe was a Chiefs player from 1970 until his retirement in 1988, according to SowetanLIVE. On Tuesday, the Chiefs confirmed the acquisitions of Bafana Bafana attacking star Dolly and ex-Bidvest Wits central midfielder Cole Alexander.

Khune will be joined by Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker, and Ramahlwe Mphahlele in the upcoming season under new coach Stuart Baxter, according to Sport24.

Keagan Dolly speaks about his childhood and Kaizer Chiefs

In other Kaizer Chiefs, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Keagan Dolly has opened up about his childhood and how he got into football. It turns out that he supported the club from a young age and watched legends who made him fall in love with the game.

Dolly, 28, signed a three-year contract with Chiefs yesterday after being a free agent since departing French League 1 side Montpellier at the end of the previous season. He seems thrilled to have joined AmaKhosi and talked about watching them while growing up.

“When I was young my father introduced me to Chiefs, we supported Chiefs... I think since I was five years old. I would attend Chiefs games at stadiums to watch the likes of Shoes, may his soul rest in peace," said Dolly according to SowetanLIVE.

