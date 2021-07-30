The couple with the Twitter name Dee and T Plus3 shared beautiful photos of their triplets

They are celebrating the babies clocking six months old

Many of their followers headed to the comment section to share their views

A couple is blessing the Twitter feeds of their followers with bedazzling frames of their triplets and it's one of the amazing things on social media at the moment.

On their Twitter page, where Dee and T Plus3 have over 12,000 followers, the couple has splashed series of photos of the triplets along with messages detailing some daily routines.

In one of such posts, the couple celebrated their babies turning six months old and captioned beautiful photos saying: ''6 MONTHS!''

Couple drops beautiful photos of triplets to celebrate babies turning 6 months old, many react. Image: Dee and T Plus3

Source: UGC

The adorable triplets appear in the stunning photos donning matching outfits, with ribbons tied to their heads.

Naturally, many of their fans have been mesmerised and have commented sweet remarks underneath the frames.

Sweet remarks

Replying to the post, Juna SparklesYellow said:

''Baby girl going to be the one not to play with okay!''

@aayewest indicated:

''Could see the one in the middle gonna about to be the rebellious one,'' she said.

@Dikgale_Thuto commented also indicated:

''The first picture is a meme for sure!''

@uchehone said:

''The middle one has so much drama lmao. They are so beautiful"

Baby keeps laughing as barber gives him haircut, funny video amazes people

In more cute kid news, Briefly News previously reported that a video showing a baby having a haircut and laughing hard has gone viral on the internet and people cannot just stop talking about it.

In the clip, the kid was tickled as a clipper touched his scalp. Even the mother holding him found the baby's reaction very funny.

The baby's reaction was very funny.

To get the haircut, three people had to hold the baby still as his laughter kept rocking him back and forth.

While the mother held him at the side, the barber used one of his hands to hold his scalp in place. Another placed their hands on his cheek.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered almost 200 comments and over 82,000 views.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

mahsa._.rezaeii84 said:

"Oh my gosh. Now my son was fainting from crying."

barber.salar59 said:

"What makes a baby tickle for no reason. be happy."

sevdaneww said:

"Oh, my laughter. Now, if it were Iran, they would cry.

Source: Briefly.co.za