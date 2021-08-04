DJ Sbu Proposes Radio Station for Fired ‘Legends’ Amid Robert Marawa Dismissal

South African media personality, DJ Sbu, has made an interesting proposal that left Mzansi social media users buzzing

Sbu wants to start a radio station for himself and all the other DJs who have been fired from major radio stations

Some of the big names listed included; DJ Fresh, Gareth Cliff, Robert Marawa and Tbo Touch - social media users loved the idea

DJ Sbu has shook up Mzansi social media after he took to Twitter to make an interesting proposition. The media mogul pitched the idea of hiring the many fired Mzansi DJs to appear on one radio station.

DJ Sbu wants to start a radio station for jobless famous DJs. Image: @djsbu

Source: Instagram

Sbu proposed that the station have the recently fired Robert Marawa, Gareth Cliff, Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh. The media personality also included himself in the hypothetical line up.

He said:

“Now that Robert has also joined the Fired Squad. How many of you would love to see this Radio Station happen and which sisters would you recommend to join these goats on the line up?”

The post elicited a lot of reactions on social media and even got the attention of Robert Marawa.

@mqhe_eli said:

“Would definitely love that station...and while you at it... Don't forget my man Amon Mokoena.”

@rikhott1 said:

“Why you guys don't apply for national Radio license because the reason Metro FM behaving this way is monopoly... It's not like Metro FM is proper managed...This could change everything.”

@nqubeko35083 said:

“Ngizwe Mchunu was also fired on Ukhozi FM grootmaan no Katlego Maboe.... I would like to listen to Pearl Thusi along y'all.”

SABC confirms the departure of veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is leaving the South African Broadcasting Corporation and the public station has confirmed the news. The development comes as the Auckland Park-based station introduces new changes in their line-up.

Marawa is one of the most talented and respected sports presenters both on television and radio, his departure will definitely come as a blow to the listeners. The former SuperSport TV presenter was the host of the well known Marawa Sports Worldwide which aired on both Metro FM and Radio 2000.

The embattled public broadcaster released a statement indicating that Marawa leaves together with Vaylen Kirtley. The SABC said:

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), would like to announce the departure of renowned sports broadcasters, Mr Robert Marawa and Ms Vaylen Kirtley. Robert Marawa departs following the conclusion of the MSW (Marawa Sports Worldwide) which Marawa presented on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 simultaneously."

