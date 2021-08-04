Kaizer Chiefs: Total Market Value of the Entire Soweto Giants Squad Released

Kaizer Chiefs have signed 10 players ahead of the new season, which has significantly increased the value of the squad

Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the league with Samir Nurkovic and Khama Billiat following closely behind

New player Kgaogela Sekgota is excited to get started with the new season and is looking forward to playing for the club

After a disappointing run in the DStv Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs decided to do the work and sign more players. The club has signed a total of 10 players in the off season and have shown that they really mean business this time around.

Amakhosi has Itumeleng Khune, Samir Nurkovic and Khama Billiat on their books, as well as Keagan Dolly, the league's highest-paid player. Some of the league's best names are among the 38 players in the current roster, which has an average age of 27.

Kaizer Chiefs have signed 10 players and have increased the market value of their entire squad. Image: ANESH DEBIKY/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by The South African, Kaizer Chiefs' squad is worth R315 million. The club has also recruited some big-name players who have potential, such as Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Sekgota is excited to start playing for Kaizer Chiefs and says that there are good things coming.

According to Kaizer Chiefs' website, the aggressive winger had a lot of people talking after his cameo appearance in the Carling Black Label Cup.

“They are very excited for me. I have to adapt to the excitement and focus on the work. It is a huge achievement for me as a player (signing for Chiefs). It is a big club, with good, experienced players around and I am ready to work," said Sekgota.

Keagan Dolly is the DStv Premiership's highest-paid player

Briefly News previously reported that Keagan Dolly recently signed for Kaizer Chiefs and even though he's joined on a free transfer, he's going to be getting a juicy big fat cheque at the end of each month.

New details have emerged about the transfer and Dolly is earning some good money. As it stands, Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the DStv Premiership, this also makes him the highest-paid player for Kaizer Chiefs. Dolly is reportedly going to be earning R1.45 million per month.

According to The South African, Samir Nurkovic was the highest at R930 000 per month. Khama Billiat was in second place with a salary of R830 000 per month.

Source: Briefly.co.za