Local Is Lekker: Miley Cyrus Drips in Thebe Magugu Gear

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently wore a piece from Thebe Magugu's menswear collection

The politically-motivated red suit was rocked by the international media personality and Thebe could not have been more proud

Social media users congratulated him for consistently waving the Mzansi flag high with his inspired creations

American media personality Miley Cyrus recently left Mzansi feeling super proud when she rocked a Thebe Magugu creation.

Thebe Magugu impressed Miley Cyrus with his latest collection. Image: @thebemagugu

The musician posted a snap of herself wearing a stunning red suit from the menswear collection by the local designer.

Thebe Magugu took to social media to share the pictures.

“Queen of everything @MileyCyrus wearing the Strappy Red Suit from our first menswear collection. Doublethink SS22.”

TshisaLive reported that the suit comes from a collection is titled 'Doublethink'. The politically-motivated range pays tribute to South Africans who have come forward as whistle-blowers against corporate corruption.

This is not the first time Thebe Magugu’s designs have caught international attention. Beyoncé and Issa Rae have also donned some of the gorgeous creations. Social media users were super impressed by the international recognition.

@tashito1224 said:

“I'm stuck somewhere between your talent and your humbleness. I don't know which one impresses me more. Well done & keep it up!!”

@moe_suttle said:

“I’m gagging.”

@fifzzz said:

“I am so happy.”

Wendy Williams wears dress by South African designer Thebe Magugu

In similar news, Briefly News reported that American television host Wendy Williams was spotted wearing his designs in her one of her episodes of The Wendy Williams Show.

The news was reported by entertainment blogger and commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter. Wendy looked amazing in the garment and wore sneakers along with it.

The dress was a dark blue colour and was designed like a shirt dress, the skirt area of the dress was a bit short in the front and a bit longer at the back.

