Kim Kardashian and all of her children showed up at Kanye West’s Donda listening party to show him support

Kim and the kids were reported to have been dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga as the creative director behind the event was the head of Balenciaga

While some feel this might be a sign that Kim and Kanye are working on things, a source assured fans that it is not

Kim Kardashian packed the kids up and went to Atlanta to support Kanye West in his encore Donda listening party. Kim is committed!

Kim and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, packed up to show face at Kanye’s second album launch party. Co-Parenting Level: Expert on Kim’s part.

Kim Kardashian and the kids went to support Kanye West in his encore 'Donda' listening party. Image: @kimkardashian.

Dressing the part, Kim and the kids wore Balenciaga as the creative director behind the event was the head of Balenciaga, reported TMZ.

The U.S Sun reported that Kim’s dedication to supporting Kanye has some thinking the two might be trying to resolve their issues, however, nothing of the sort has been confirmed by either Kim or Kanye.

TMZ’s source made it clear that Kim and the kids being there was purely to support Kanye, not because Kim and Kanye are back together.

Kim Kardashian taking her divorce from Kanye West really hard

Kim Kardashian doesn't appear to be taking her divorce well, as an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) suggests, reported Briefly News.

The American reality star and billionaire businesswoman broke down during a recently aired penultimate episode, in which she talked about being a failure following the crash of her marriage with Kanye West.

In a report by Buzzfeed News, the family - in the episode - take their last on-camera vacation at a 17,000-square-foot property overlooking Lake Tahoe.

However, as they arrive, it’s clear there’s something wrong with Kim who immediately announced that she was retiring to her room.

