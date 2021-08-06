Heroic Bystander Saves Disabled Man Who Fell On Train Tracks with Wheelchair

An unknown man has been lauded for rushing to save a disabled man whose wheelchair rolled onto train tracks

The hero quickly climbed down from the platform and began lifting the man

Other bystanders later joined the rescue effort, and the train arrived shortly after they pulled him from the tracks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Incredible footage from New York City's Union Square train station has shown the moment a bystander jumped on train tracks to save a disabled man.

A quick-thinking bystander rushed to help a man whose wheelchair rolled onto the train tracks. Photo: Subway Creatures.

Source: UGC

The man's wheelchair rolled onto the tracks and the footage, captured by a bystander on Wednesday, August 4, depicted the heroic bystander's quick thinking.

The hero can be seen trying to lift the man from the train tracks before grabbing the wheelchair and handing it to a bystander.

Train arrives

Other commuters joined the quick-thinking man, and they dragged the disabled man back to the platform.

Not long after the man was safely pulled onto the platform, a train pulled in, showing how their acts of kindness saved the man's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

A CBS news reporter who recorded the surreal incident, Lauren Mennen, praised the selfless man who acted first.

Mennen said that she hopes people learn something from the video.

“One man jumped right into the action. He didn't think twice about whether he was going to go on those tracks. I was like, people need this.

There are heroes in action, and I was like, I'm going to wave my hand at the train, and it will all be good. I hope people just take positivity away from all this," she wrote.

The unidentified man who fell onto the train tracks was taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

Social media users reacted to the post by writing:

@DylanBruno12:

"Why not an emergency stop/brake button on platforms for this type of issue?"

@SweetVioletNY:

“Someone should have run and alerted train personnel in the station to slow down the train.”

@ricopox:

“Wait so someone just filmed this and didn’t try and help? Glad it all worked out but damn.”

Stage managed?

However, some netizens opined it was staged as the man in the wheelchair seemingly walked towards the end of the clip.

@ddcdt4:

“Ok, doesn’t the guy stand up and start to walk on his own?”

But Twitter user @MichelleF4371 stated that:

“Not all wheelchair users are fully paralyzed. I'm partially paralyzed due to spina bifida. I can stand, take steps and that's about it. I’m sure adrenaline would have helped me stand a little bit better.”

Well wishers raise funds for man who rushed into fire to save twin daughters

Well-wishers have raised over R6 million for a Michigan man who ran into a house fire to save his twin daughters.

Ray Lucas and his girlfriend Shi'Ann Brown had gone out to run errands, and when they returned home, they found their house on fire with their twin daughters trapped inside.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za