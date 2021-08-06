Nomzamo Mbatha Chats to Kids in Her KZN Hood, Shares Hilarious Video

South African-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently returned to the country and took a trip through her old hood

The media personality spotted some kids playing on the street and ended up having a hilarious interaction with them

Mzansi social media users were amused by the exchange but also impressed by how down-to-earth she was

Nomzamo Mbatha recently took a drive through her hood in KwaMashu, KZN. The starlet shared a hilarious video of the interaction she had with some children on the street.

Mbatha initially jokingly confronted them about why they were playing with a store trolley. She then said that she would have them arrested.

Recognizing who she was, the kids got excited and crowded around her car. One child told her that he watched her movie Coming 2 America and loved it.

Another ambitious youngster asked Zamo how much her car was and he would buy one for himself.

The wholesome exchange left social media users with warm smiles and feelings. It’s great to see that Nomzamo has not abandoned her roots and still visits from time to time.

Here are some reactions to the footage:

@thesheero said:

“If Nomzamo had tweeted "so I was driving down the street and when the kids who were playing there saw me they got excited and said "Nomzamo Mbatha, Coming to America 2" she would've trended for making it up.”

@siyandv said:

“Aowa Nomzamo from wampomfive car but you giving your cheerleader R10 only... I'm sure that ninja wants to invest it to buy the same car though.”

@rhudzanimahaiva said:

“He will send the elevator down when he’s up lo, uyamuzwa uphandela ne gang yakhe. May he be super successful and stay true.”

