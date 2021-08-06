Social media users are sharing their reactions to allegations that Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, doesn’t respect Queen Elizabeth

This is a sentiment shared by Royal Family expert, Angela Levin, who took to Twitter to lash out at Markle’s recent video on her birthday

Levin argues that Meghan was mocking the Royal Family in a video chat with Melissa McCarthy which was shot in California

A Royal Family expert has lashed out at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, saying she knew what she wanted from the family. The expert accused Markle of mocking Queen Elizabeth.

Angela Levit took to Twitter to share her impressions regarding the relations within the Royal Family. Levin raised questions on Markle’s latest video chat with Melissa McCarthy as Harry’s wife marked her 40th birthday on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Levin argues that Markle poked fun at Her Majesty, singling out her fancy hat and glove collection. The video was shot in California, a home Meghan shares with Harry.

However, some of the expert’s followers reacted with anger to her tweets, some saying she should not hate Meghan.

The post reads:

@Mrpford said:

“I’m just hoping she might extend the idea to give her father 40 minutes of her time.”

@Mylifeisgreat95 said:

“She is home with her family - mom and friends and support. They are happy and now can enjoy love, life and raising their kids in happiness and peace. They are never moving back to the UK, so don’t spend your time hating on people who you don’t even know.”

@ZamArtist said:

“You have too much time on your hands. Find something useful to do.”

Royal Family writer Robert Jobson partly agrees with Angela Levin

According to DailyMail, another Royal writer Robert Jobson concurred with Levin that Meghan poked fun at the Brits. He said:

"Maybe. Certainly poking fun at the Brits… with an outdated caricature. Par for the course."

It is also mentioned that Meghan used the clip, which is posted on her charitable foundation Archewell's website, to promote her new 40x40 initiative aimed to encourage women back into the workplace post-Covid-19.

