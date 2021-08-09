Graduate Turns to Farming, Shows Off Bountiful Harvests of Vegetables

A young hardworking Nigerian lady who graduated from LASU, Suberu Bose Ruth, has been praised online for her farming success

Photos of her harvests shared online showed tomatoes, peppers, and maize in very large quantities

Bose sells her produce at wholesale to women who take them to different markets for retailing to consumers

A young Nigerian lady, Suberu Bose Ruth, has been celebrated online for contributing to the food need of the nation.

In a Facebook post by Petra Akinti Onyegbule, it was revealed that Bose graduated with a degree in history and international studies from Lagos State University (LASU).

Many Nigerians agreed she is hardworking. Photo source: Petra Akanti Onyegbule

She sells to market women

The hardworking graduate has been a farmer since 2015 and always grows crops like cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, maize in large quantities to be sold.

In her conversation with Petra, the woman revealed that she sells wholesale to market traders who come to her farm.

Bose is very hardworking

Alongside her farming endeavour, Bose also has a non-governmental organization called Farm Advoacy and Rural Development Centre, an outfit that seeks to fight poverty through agriculture.

Petra said she is very proud of the hard work the LASU graduate has put into farming over the years.

Many Nigerians took to her comment section to praise her. In a separate post, Bose showcased more photos of her harvest.

See Petra's Facebook post below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Tina Akintola said:

"Wow! God bless your hustle."

Wendy Wen said:

"May God continue to bless and lift her up. May she continue to prosper."

Abdulmajeed Ibn Salihu said:

"Commendable.. May Allah continue to elevate her. I can't wait to join her soon."

MsLibby Offem-Oke said:

"Wow! Amazingly inspiring. Bountiful harvests always sister."

Taiwo Abisola Adekunle said:

"This is great! How my heart warms towards intelligent and hard-working ladies. May God bless the works of her hands always. Proud of you!"

A Nigerian succeeds through farming

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Ekpono Chijioke Ugbala like many graduates in the country tried very hard to get a job after school.

When all efforts proved abortive, the university graduate resorted to farming and planted cucumbers. That singular effort paid off.

During his harvest, the man showed off the fresh produce he got from his farm, leaving many people amazed.

