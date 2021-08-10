Happy Heavenly Birthday Whitney Houston: Remembering the Talented Songstress

Whitney Houston would have been 58 years old on the 9th of August. In memory of the great singer, Briefly News takes a look at some of her greatest moments on stage.

Whitney Houston’s untimely passing on February 11, 2012 left a void in the global entertainment industry. While her death and drug addiction took center stage at the time of her passing, the world had now taken a step back to appreciate her unbelievable talent.

To pay tribute on her 58th birthday, Briefly News takes a look at some of her best moments on stage.

1. Whitney Houston shows out in 1991

Whitney Houston performed on stage, Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 25th September 1991 and looked an absolute sight, as reported by Essence Magazine. The gorgeous singer wore a blue diamanté jumpsuit and glowed.

2. Whitney performs at the Wembley Arena

Whitney Houston kept it chilled and cool as she performed on stage at Wembley Arena, London, on 15th May 1988. She wore a black leather jacket and rocked her signature curls.

3. Whitney Houston blows the world away with the USA national anthem

Whitney Houston sang the American National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991. Her vocals were incredible and are remembered to this day.

4. Whitney Houston brings her beloved daughter on stage

Whitney Houston brought her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, onstage during a concert in New York on July 16, 1999. Brown later passed away just a mere three years after losing the passing of Whitney. The young girl was only 22 years old.

Bobby Brown loses yet another child as tragedy strikes

In other Whitney Houston news, Briefly News reported that her surviving husband, Bobby Brown recently lost another child. The music icon's son, Bobby Jr. passed away at 28. His sudden death came just five years after his sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away. The death was confirmed by Bobby Brown's eldest son Landon Brown in an Instagram post. Taking to the social media platform, Landon posted: "I love you forever King."

According to E! News Los Angeles law enforcement responded to a report of a medical emergency on Wednesday, 18 November. When they arrived on the scene, they found the body of the deceased.

