AKA Bags Man of the Match Award in #MaskandiVShiphop Game: #AKAPogba Trends

AKA bagged the Man of the Match award after scoring a penalty and landing a goal for his team when maskandi artists played against hip hop musicians

The hashtag #maskandiVShiphop has been trending on social media since Tuesday night, 10 August

The hashtag #AKAPogba trended during the match as Supa Mega showed his amazing soccer playing skills and his fans were all for it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA bagged the Man of the Match performance on Tuesday night when maskandi artists played against hip hop musicians in a soccer match.

The hashtags #AKAPogba and #maskandiVShiphop trended as people praised Supa Mega for his soccer playing skills. The rapper even scored a penalty during the game. He also got one assist in the same match. The hip hop team won the match 4-3 on penalties.

AKA bagged the man of the match award in the #MaskandiVShiphop game. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Mega's fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his Man of the Match performance after watching the game live on YouTube. Check out some of their comments below:

@LeratoN_ said:

"I hear that PSG is planning to sign #AKAPogba after his performance today."

@NasNantsika wrote:

"#AKAPogba man of the match."

@Syk_AvE commented:

"If Motsepe signs #AKAPogba Sundows will win UEFA champions league."

@LeratoN_ added:

"This is literally how AKA keeps saving SA Hip-hop."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi reacts to maskandi vs hip hop soccer match

In related news, Briefly News reported that it was the match of the century as superstars from maskandi and hip hop squared off against each other on Tuesday night.

Big names such as Sjava, AKA and Big Zulu featured on the hip-hop side while the Maskandi side had the likes of Ntencane, Njoko and Khuzani. The hip hop team won 4-3 after winning through a penalty shoot-out.

The match was organised by Big Zulu and social media users found the match far more entertaining than they thought it would be. The score stood at two-all when the final whistle blew, resulting in the match being decided through a penalty shootout. The hip hop team took home the trophy.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za