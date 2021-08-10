Hip hop and maskandi stars took to the field to prove who is the real winners in a football match

The match was tight and there was some impressive skill displayed by both teams resulting in the match ending in a penalty shootout

The hip hop team ended up have the extra edge and ended up winning the match 4-3 with many thinking AKA was amazing

It was the match of the century as superstars from maskandi and Hip Hop squared off against each other on Tuesday night.

Big names such as Sjava, Kwasta, AKA and Ricky Rick features on the Hip Hop side. The hip hop team won 4-3 after winning through a penalty shoot-out.

The entertaining match between hip hop and maskandi was organised by Big Zulu. Photo credit: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

While the Maskandi side had the likes of Ntencane, Njoko and Ngiga. The match was organised by Big Zulu and social media users have found the match far more entertaining than they thought it would be.

The score stood at two-all when the final whistle blew resulting in the match being decided through a penalty shootout. The hip hop team took home the trophy.

Mzansi reacts to hip hop and maskandi stars taking to the field

@lesedi_thela:

"#maskandiVShiphop game was entertaining. I really enjoyed watching it. Well done to #TeamHiphop."

@TheEazyEd:

"Hawu!... no trophy handover?

AKA just picked it up and run over to celebrate..."

@Nqubeko_MC:

"This #MaskandiVSHipHop match is really entertaining, it is indeed a good initiative.

Score: Maskandi 2 : 2 Hip Hop.

Big up to Big Zulu and Khuzani."

@XolaniNgcobo167:

"#MaskandiVsHipHop I'm telling you, Big Zulu is Di Maria, AKA is Salah and Ricky Rick is Sadio Mane."

