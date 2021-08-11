ANC Defends Decision to Nominate Ex Defence Minister Mapisa Nqakula as Speaker of Parliament Candidate
- The African National Congress has defended the choice to nominate ex-Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the next Speaker of Parliament
- The party says Mapisa-Nqakula was an excellent candidate as she has a wealth of experience from previous posts
- The Democratic Alliance is against the ANC's nomination and says that she would not be a good Speaker of Parliament
CAPE TOWN - The ANC is not backtracking from its nomination of former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the party's candidate as the next Speaker of the National Assembly.
According to EWN, the ANC caucus was informed of Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination by the party's top six leadership.
The party argues that Mapisa-Nqakula is qualified for the job of Speaker of Parliament, claiming that her experience gives her the qualities she needs.
Acting ANC caucus chairperson Nomfanelo Kota says Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as candidate-elect was well received by the caucus because she has extensive legislative and policymaking expertise, according to News24.
When the National Assembly officially starts after the break, Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to be elected Speaker, succeeding Thandi Modise, who was named Minister of Defence by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.
DA opposes Mapisa-Nqakula nomination as Speaker of National Assembly
Leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, says the party was not pleased with ANC's nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula.
“Mapisa-Nqakula has one of the worst parliamentary attendance records and also a bad track record on question replies. She is a person who has shown executive mindedness and will not defend Parliament,” Steenhuisen.
According to the Daily Mavervik, the DA will have a caucus meeting on Thursday to discuss how the party would move forward with Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination.
Discussions could include the DA bringing forth their own nomination and making the decision to vote against Mapisa-Nqakula.
Ex Defence Minister Mapisa Nqakula is now the ANC's Speaker of Parliament candidate
Defence Minister's final act in office, asks President Cyril Ramaphosa to decrease number of soldiers deployed
Briefly News previously reported that Former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been nominated as the African National Congress' candidate for the Speaker of National Assembly.
The announcement was made by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at a special party caucus meeting on Tuesday, according to TimesLIVE.
Should Mapisa-Nqakula be elected she will be taking over from the newly-elected Minister of Defence Thandi Modise who was appointed as minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.
Source: Briefly.co.za