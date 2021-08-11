The African National Congress has defended the choice to nominate ex-Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the next Speaker of Parliament

The party says Mapisa-Nqakula was an excellent candidate as she has a wealth of experience from previous posts

The Democratic Alliance is against the ANC's nomination and says that she would not be a good Speaker of Parliament

CAPE TOWN - The ANC is not backtracking from its nomination of former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the party's candidate as the next Speaker of the National Assembly.

According to EWN, the ANC caucus was informed of Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination by the party's top six leadership.

The party argues that Mapisa-Nqakula is qualified for the job of Speaker of Parliament, claiming that her experience gives her the qualities she needs.

Ex Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is said to be the perfect candidate for the role of Speaker of Parliament by the ANC. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Acting ANC caucus chairperson Nomfanelo Kota says Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as candidate-elect was well received by the caucus because she has extensive legislative and policymaking expertise, according to News24.

When the National Assembly officially starts after the break, Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to be elected Speaker, succeeding Thandi Modise, who was named Minister of Defence by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

DA opposes Mapisa-Nqakula nomination as Speaker of National Assembly

Leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, says the party was not pleased with ANC's nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula.

“Mapisa-Nqakula has one of the worst parliamentary attendance records and also a bad track record on question replies. She is a person who has shown executive mindedness and will not defend Parliament,” Steenhuisen.

According to the Daily Mavervik, the DA will have a caucus meeting on Thursday to discuss how the party would move forward with Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination.

Discussions could include the DA bringing forth their own nomination and making the decision to vote against Mapisa-Nqakula.

