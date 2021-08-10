The African National Congress has named Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as its candidate for the role of Speaker of the National Assembly

The position was left vacant by Thandi Modise, who has been appointed as the new Minister of Defence

Mapisa-Nqakula was fired from her position as Defence Minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week

Former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been nominated as the African National Congress' candidate for the Speaker of National Assembly.

The announcement was made by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at a special party caucus meeting on Tuesday, according to TimesLIVE.

Should Mapisa-Nqakula be elected she will be taking over from the current Minister of Defence Thandi Modise who was appointed as minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Ramaphosa had indicated that Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed to a new position.

Acting ANC caucus chairperson Nomfanelo Kota says Mapisa-nomination Nqakula's has been warmly received by the caucus because she has substantial experience as a lawmaker and policymaker, according to News24.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli is the current acting speaker of Parliament, however, Parliament is currently in recess.

The Office of the Chief Justice will set a date for the election of the new speaker. The proceedings will be presided over by either the Chief Justice or a judge appointed by him.

Mzansi reacts to former Mapisa-Nqakula Speaker of Parliament nomination

South Africans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Mapisa-Nqakula might become the speaker of Parliament and receive a pay increase. Here are some of their reactions:

@AndiMakinana said:

"A national assembly speaker earns the same as the country's deputy president [R2 825 470 per annum for 2020/21], while cabinet ministers earn R2 401 633. So, ‍♀️"

@LukhonaMnguni said:

"If you think Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been demoted think again. Forget about the salary. Go to the Constitution and understand that position. She can even be acting President under certain circumstances. We are the haha to the ANC. Ramaphosa is just on autopilot."

@EricanSA said:

"Recycling continues, the ANC has nominated Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula to be the next Speaker of Parliament."

Defence Minister's final act in office, asks President Cyril Ramaphosa to decrease number of soldiers deployed

Briefly News previously reported that on Thursday evening, now former Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressed Members of Parliament.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she had requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to lower the number of South African National Defence Force troops stationed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng from 25 000 to 10 000.

Mapisa-Nqakula stated that the soldiers that would still be deployed will be focusing on parts of the country that may still be calm but could be unpredictable, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

According to IOL, President Ramaphosa issued a directive to deploy 25 000 soldiers to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to assist the South African Police Services to calm the violent protests that had been taking place under the 'Free Zuma' banner.

