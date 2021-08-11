Mack Porter and Payson Altice met in hospital while undergoing cancer treatment and the two strike a friendship

Mack would teach Payson awesome dance moves he learnt from his elder siblings and she would give him her toys to play with

The mothers recently organised a playdate to reunite them after losing touch since they both left the hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Two little kids who met in hospital while undergoing cancer treatment have been reunited for the first time since they both left the hospital.

Mack Porter and Payson Altice met again for the first time since they both left hospital. Photo: Screenshot from TODAY SHOW.

Source: UGC

First playdate since leaving hospital

The two three-year-olds identified as Mack Porter and Payson Altice, met at a cancer treatment centre, Phoenix Children's Hospital and the two formed an immediate bond.

While doing an interview with TODAY SHOW, Mack's mother explained that his son would always ask when he will be allowed to play with his new friend each morning he woke up.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Every morning, his first question was, ’When can I play with Payson?’” said Dani Porter.

The two families live close to each other, and they organised a playdate to ensure that the two buddies reunite and spend time together.

Mack showed up carrying a bouquet for his friend, and as soon as he handed it over to her, the two hugged before holding hands and walking away.

Here is a video showing the two together.

Here are some comments from social media users:

@rmbgram asked:

"How can anyone watch this without simultaneously smiling and crying?"

@bonner914 commented:

"So sweet and cute and precious."

@angeladmacintyre added:

"Makes my heart full."

@Kenny said:

"Oh my goodness! This is making my heart feel things."

@ahart1023 commented:

"Oh, my heart! So so precious. May they both overcome."

@deanne.mcclure.3 said:

"God bless those little ones. Cancer is not fun but they have each other to go through it together."

The two young ones are currently in the remission stage and are expected to join school later in the year.

Family reunites with a son who went missing a month ago

In a different report, Frankline Gicheru was found on July 19, at Mother Teresa children's home after missing for a month.

He went missing on June 22, 2021, while playing outside their home in Zimmerman estate, Nairobi county.

He was recognised by a neighbour who had taken food to the children's home who then called his parents to alert them.

According to his father, Gicheru had lost weight and his front teeth had been knocked.

Source: Briefly.co.za