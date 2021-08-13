Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Extends National State of Disaster by Another Month

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma recently extended the National State of Disaster by another month

South Africa is currently under adjusted Alert Level 3 Lockdown and Dlamini-Zuma has urged residence to adhere to Covid-19 regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster over a year and a half ago in an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the National State of Disaster on Thursday, 12 August. It has been over a year and a half since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that the country is in a State of Disaster.

The State of Disaster allowed for Government to bring in a lockdown and strengthen the country's health system in order to prepare for an influx of Covid-19 infections and the ongoing vaccination rollout programme.

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the National State of Disaster by one month. Image: Popow/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

The National State of Disaster has been extended by another month to 15 September 2021. The country is currently in adjusted Alert Level 3 and is still facing a rise in infections as the third wave besets South Africa.

According to EWN, the previous extension of the State of Disaster was expected to conclude on Friday but now, Government has gazetted an extension until mid-September. In a statement, Dlamini-Zuma encouraged individuals to adhere to Alert Level 3 regulations and Covid-19 precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by ECR News stated that Dlamini-Zuma also said that people need to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands or sanitise them as well as avoid gatherings and large crowds.

Expert says Covid-19 herd immunity may not be reached but vaccines can help South Africans live with the virus

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that with the current vaccine rollout plan, South Africa is well on its way to reaching herd immunity against the coronavirus.

According to The Citizen, over seven million South Africans have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far and the government anticipates vaccinating more people as the country receives more vaccines and even more volunteers to administer jabs.

“With seven million people who have now been vaccinated, we should be soon heading for a population immunity," said Ramaphosa.

Professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand Shabir A Madhi says with the rapid speed the coronavirus is able to mutate and become more transmissible and more deadly has taken the possibility of herd immunity off the table and stated that we should start moving away from the term.

Source: Briefly.co.za