Arnot Opco Coal Mine Bags 1st Agreement by Signing 10 Year Contract with Eskom

DURBAN - Arnot Opco has entered into a 10-year coal supply contract with Eskom, signalling the start of its business with the state-owned power utility. The mine, situated in Mpumalanga, expressed that the agreement is the result of negotiations that have been conducted over the course of a few months.

The contract is currently Arnot Opco's first following its formation two years ago and contains a clause that permits the parties to leave the agreement after a six-year period.

The coal from the dedicated coal mine has been described by Eskom as being of high quality and if necessary could potentially be supplied to other power stations.

A 10-year coal supply contract has been signed by Arnot Opco and Eskom. Image: Education Images/Universal Images Group and Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The coal will be supplied from the firm's Middelburg-based mine dedicated for the Arnot power station with recent expectations from Wescoal predicting the mine to supply 190 million tons of coal to the group, according to Fin24.

Following reports by The Citizen, Sandile Siyaya Eskom’s general manager for Primary Energy stated that the agreements will aid in the development of employment and promote a cost-effective coal supply for the station.

