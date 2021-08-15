Key witness in Zuma's corruption trial dies, exact cause of death unknown

Johan van der Walt, a key witness in former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial has passed away

Reports indicate that he died from natural causes but the exact cause of death has not been established

He wrote the forensic report that underpins the corruption trial against former president

Johan van der Walt, the author of the forensic report that underpins the corruption trial against former president Jacob Zuma has died.

He was a key witness in the trial. He passed away from natural causes but the exact cause of death is unknown.

He was known for his excellent work and was often referred to as a "bloodhound" auditor according to IOL.

Van der Walt had also testified against Shabir Shaik and former senior Saambou Bank officials, Charles Edwards and Gerhardus De Clercq.

He was due to testify at Zuma's corruption trial that will resume in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

News24 reported that KPMG distanced itself from Van der Walt and his report when he left the firm.

