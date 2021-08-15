Transformed Springboks Beat Argentina in Impressive Style

The Springboks defeated the Argentinian rugby team 32-12 with a range of young players showing great promise

The team is one of the most transformed Springbok sides to play and Rassie Erasmus has made some excellent choices

Jaden Hendrikse and Aphelele Fassi both scored impressive tries in the match and have a promising future in the team

The Springboks beat Argentina 32-12 following an action-packed game that saw both sides field young talented players.

The Los Pumas looked dangerous and showed some promising backline moves but were ultimately no match for the green machine.

Aphelele Fassi and Jaden Hendrikse both scored impressive tries. Photo credit: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

The Springboks dominated the scrums, line-outs and aerial game. With a combination of penalties and tries deciding the victroy.

The Argentinians were unable to cross the try line and had to rely on penalties to keep themselves in the game.

New talent shines through

Aphelele Fassi scored an unbelievable try after juggling the ball at full tilt.

@NalaThokozane:

"Aphelele Fassi is scoring tries for fun. Great game all round so far RocketRocket#RSAvARG."

@sj_makinana:

"Rassie is honestly giving players of colour an opportunity in the Boks. He really is focusing on transformation and nothing else. #RSAvARG."

@grant_rothman:

"Aphelele Fassi is one of the most skilled players in world rugby. Pick up the ball on the run, soft hands, exceptional #RSAvARG."

@RhuNdimande:

"Good to see the most transformed #Springboks team winning a test match. As many as seven black players started today. Big up to transformation!"

Exclusive: Former Lions centre now Wits coach backs Boks in Rugby Championship

The Springboks' recent 2-1 series win against the British & Irish Lions has been a confidence booster as their mantle as Rugby World Cup champions was given a thorough examination.

The Boks will now turn their attention to the Rugby Championship with the first of two matches against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha starting on Saturday, 14 August.

With less than 24 hours to kick-off, former Transvaal senior rugby player for the Golden Lions of the late 90s and early 2000s, Hugo van As, who now plies his trade as the head coach of FNB Wits in the Varsity Cup, has expressed strong confidence in captain Siya Kolisi and his troops.

"Obviously, winning the series is very big for SA, an unbelievable performance against very difficult opponents and against a quality side," said van As in his sit-down with Briefly News.

Source: Briefly.co.za