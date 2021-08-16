Singer Davido recently visited his daughter, Hailey Adeleke, and he shared moments from the visit on his Instastory channel

The singer couldn’t help but scream in surprise after seeing his daughter do the splits while dancing to Ciara’s track, Level Up

The doting dad’s hilarious reaction to his daughter got some of his fans and followers talking on social media

Singer Davido enjoys spending time with his kids and he always makes sure to share the moments with his fans in the online community

The music star, who has been in the US over the past few weeks, recently visited his daughter, Hailey Adeleke, and they had a fun time together.

Davido's daughter Hailey splits while dancing to Ciara's Level Up song. Photo: @davido

Interestingly, the singer also witnessed his four-year-old show-off dancing skills which she seemed to have learnt in his absence. Although Davido had his mobile device recording Hailey, he was not ready for the stunt the little one pulled.

A super-hyped Hailey alongside some of her friends all danced energetically as they copied Ciara’s Level Up music video.

Davido couldn’t help but let out an exclamation in surprise after seeing his daughter do the splits just like the dancers in the music video.

Watch the funny video below:

Social media users who watched the clip couldn’t help but pass hilarious comments about Davido’s scream.

Read some comments sighted below:

mayor_blacq wrote:

"See as baba shout."

oluwayemisirashidat said:

"Davido is such a caring dad."

fresh_ifeoluwa said:

"Why Davido con shout like that abi shey na only me hear him?"

thejoyofbakingmkd said:

"She is so grown already."

Source: Briefly.co.za