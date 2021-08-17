A hilarious reply to a social media post by veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa by flame-grilled chicken restaurant Nando's has Saffas falling off their seats

Marawa took to Twitter to post about finding himself next in line behind a TS Galaxy team vehicle at a Nando's restaurant's drive-through

After posting about it, Nando's made sure to remind Marawa they are used to being on top, and in this case, on top of the tables

Mzansi social media users soon had a field day adding to the simmering exchange with a series of funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nando's had a hilarious response to a Robert Marawa tweet on Tuesday after the veteran sportscaster shared a picture of a TS Galaxy shuttle in the drive-through queue at one of the fast-food chain's restaurants.

Marawa let his followers in on the fact that he was keen on getting himself some flame-grilled chicken when, lo and behold, he found himself next in line behind the Mzansi top-flight team's vehicle.

Nando's had a hilarious response to a Robert Marawa tweet after the veteran sportscaster shared a picture on social media. Image: @robertmarawa/ Twitter, @robert_marawa/ Instagram.

Source: UGC

In his tweet, @robertmarawa wrote:

"I'm out here queuing up to buy @NandosSA only to find the great @TSGALAXYFC doing the same. Good sign that this season they'll be in the Top 8 like another Nandos muncher @Moroka_Swallows & @DavidMVM."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In classic fashion, @NandosSA were quick to respond with a hilarious tweet of their own. The chain restaurant made sure to remind Marawa they are used to being on top, and in this case, on top of the tables.

The tweet read:

"@robertmarawa, akere we know about being on top of tables? Ska jumpisa Shushing face the other teams don't need to know the winning ingredient is PERi flavoured."

Mzansi social media users soon had a field day adding to the simmering exchange with a series of funny comments.

@DeluxeJenje said:

"So, when Swallows and TS Galaxy play it will be the Nando's derby?"

@Tiino_Savage1 added:

"Someone got Swallowed by a bird on Saturday."

@DavidMVM wrote:

"Joooooo they [are] trying our secret recipe."

@DrMqhele noted:

"You might be exposing the driver Ta Rob, misuse of vehicle."

@thandograham ventured:

"Wena #MaNando, what's with you and the tendency of #Flame grilling our citizens?"

@ntulize_bus commented:

"You deserve the real red carpet Nandi Nandi."

Man 'cooks' his heart out, Nando's throws major shade: "You can cook, but…"

In another hilarious news article, Briefly News reported on one Mzansi social media user, @Siyethemba02, who posted a picture of his 'signature dish' on Twitter and claimed he had cooked it all.

Well, it ended in tears for @Siyethemba02 after Nando's soon caught on and threw some major shade on the inspired cook.

The Mzansi social media streets, seeing this and wanting a piece of the action, soon erupted; reacting with a cacophony of colourful comments to Nandos' tweet that read:

"You can cook, mara identity theft e kana (but such identity theft)? Ema nyana ka bo (take a break with) scammer [things]. Asseblief!"

Source: Briefly.co.za