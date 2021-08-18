Speaking during a radio interview, Damon Wayans noted he was not well aware of the Verzuz battle

However, he was interested in it and even wanted to battle fellow comedian Dave Chappelle

The actor's choice delighted many netizens who went on social media to choose their winner even before the event starts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Renowned My Wife And Kids actor Damon Wayans has called out legendary comedian Dave Chappelle to a comedy battle on the Verzuz platform.

Damon Wayans speaking on a radio show. Photo: damonkwayans.

Source: Instagram

The 60-year-old comedian challenged his competitor during a phone interview with the hosts of Good Morning HTown on KBXX 97.9 The Box.

Damon admitted to never having watched the Verzuz program, which has so far hosted artists and producers, and asked if they can also do comedian challenges.

According to New York Post, the Instagram based webcast was started by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in March 2020 and boasts a huge following of about 6.3 million.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

After the radio hosts showed their delight at the challenger, the actor said, "I'm calling him out", and started laughing as the excitement grew on both sides.

Damon has vast experience in comedy and is best known for his sketch show In Living Color and his series named Damon.

He also had a stint on Saturday Night Live and featured in films and TV shows such as My Wife And Kids, Major Payne, The Last Boy Scout and Beverly Hills Cop.

Many went on social media to show delight at Damon choosing Dave, with some already picking the winner.

Here are a few reactions:

Lil Kim vs Nicki Minaj

In June, veteran US rapper Lil Kim called out Nicki Minaj for a Verzuz rap battle, reported Briefly News.

The Lighters Up hitmaker wanted to go hit-for-hit with Nicki in the battle.

The musician was speaking on Sunday, June 27, at the red carpet segment of the BET Awards.

Kim was quick to say yes when asked if she was willing to go song-to-song against another MC.

When the presenter asked Kim who she wanted to face in a battle of tracks, she did not hesitate and said, Nicki.

Complex reported that it is still unclear if the Beez in the Trap hitmaker would be down to battle Kim.

The outlet said Nicki Minaj and Kim haven’t always been close following artwork-related feud rumours dating back to 2007.

According to the publication, back in 2018, Kim said she was over their beef.

Source: Briefly.co.za