A new drug that has become popular with the youth is highly addictive and can lead to death

The drug is made by mixing codeine with fizzy drinks and is called lean due to the way it makes people slouch or lean when under its influence

The drug was used during the 1980s among blues musicians but has since become popular with rappers

Lean is a drug that has become increasingly popular among the youth of South Africa. The name for the drug comes from the way that it makes people slouch or lean after taking it. for It is a mixture of codeine and fizzy drinks that is highly addictive and can be extremely damaging to the boy and can lead to death.

Lean can become addictive in a short space of time due to the manner in which codeine short-circuits the brain's reward response system according to Addiction Centre.

The popular drug Lean is highly addictive and can lead to death. Photo credit: Florian Gaertner, Thomas Trutschel/Photothek

The drug was first used by blues musicians in the 1980s but has been modified and become popular with rappers and featured in a number of popular songs.

eNCA interviewed the former chairperson of the Central Drug Authority's David Bayever. He said that the real problem is not the drug itself but why the youth are turning to addictive substances.

The long term health consequences of the abuse of codeine are depression, addiction and can lead to death.

