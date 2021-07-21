Mzansi’s soul musician Vusi Nova has rubbished claims that Muthaland Entertainment boss Lance Stehr leads artists into drugs

The allegations were made by Brenda Fassie’s former co-signer in the reality TV show Finding Bongani Fassie

A perplexed Vusi Nova has addressed the claims on social media where he paints the 'accused' as quite a decent man

As Briefly News reported earlier in the week, former pop singer Mercy Pakela publicly claimed that Muthaland Entertainment Lance Stehr led the likes of Bongani Fassie and others into substance abuse while also stealing Brenda Fassie’s money. Mercy made the claims on the reality TV show Finding Bongani Fassie.

Vusi Nova, who works under the label, told his social media followers that he was told to check out the episode.

Vusi said on said in the video on his Instagram account:

“Really? He gives drugs to his artists so that they aren’t able to think for themselves? So I have known Lance for eight years, I have never seen Lance doing drugs, I have never seen Lance giving any artist drugs, he certainly never given me drugs. The only drug he has given me is Grandpa.

“For me, such allegations are very damaging, not only to Lance as an individual but to Muthaland as a company and us artists zakhona (its artists) because apparently we are being given drugs like we so stupid that we just allow this man to feed us drugs so that we aren’t able to think for ourselves.

“I just wanna put it out there first, I do not do drugs, I used to at some point in my life but I spoke out about this and the reason I spoke out about it was because I wanted to help the next person who was struggling with drugs and by the way in that time of my life, Lance wasn’t a part of my life then so obviously when I started working with them I told them about my past issues with drugs and Lance was extremely supportive when it came to that.”

