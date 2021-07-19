Bongani Fassie’s TV show, Finding Bongani Fassie got its first hit on Sunday night following dramatic scenes

The episode captured the imagination of Mzansi masses on Twitter where an influential figure directed strong accusations

A former Brenda Fassie supporting singer claimed that music executive Lance Stehr has led musicians into potent drugs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former pop singer Mercy Pakela informed the public that Muthaland Entertainment Lance Stehr led the likes of Bongani Fassie and others into substance abuse while also stealing Brenda Fassie’s money. Mercy made the claims on the reality TV show Finding Bongani Fassie.

Brenda Fassie's former associates face big accusations. Images: @iambongs / Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Mercy called Lance Stehr a drugs master who tricks his musicians into drugs in order to gain control.

Mercy said on the show:

"He is the drugs master. He feeds the children drugs so that they don't think straight.”

The reality show was created to tell the true story of the late Mabrrr’s son who grew up in the spotlight before starting his own music career. The story details Bongani’s struggle with his mom’s larger-than-life legacy and why Bongani has been missing from the limelight for close to 10 years.

Sunday night’s show also put the spotlight on Brenda’s former partner and manager, Chicco Twala. Mzansi’s audience learned of a dramatic saga that involved Chicco allegedly stealing millions from the late singer’s earnings.

A shaken Twitter audience responded with a variety of strong views about Lance and Chicco.

@SandiBootz said:

“The relationship that Chicco had with Brenda was a fascinating one. Although Brenda owed the bulk of her music career success to him, Chicco was/is still a very dodgy character. #FindingBonganiFassie”

@SiyaMiti_the1st said:

“Some dude seemingly positioned himself as executor of Brenda Fassie's estat, made off with +/-R12 million and left Bongani with crumbs. Executors are appointed by the Master of the HC and their fees should be around 3.5% to 6% of estate value. Mababanjwe! #FindingBonganiFassie”

@MurielMakulana said:

“Single moms, please have wills. Detail every little thing. Be specific about boarding schools, residences, monthly allowances and appoint guardians. Absa did one for me for free. We owe our kids that much. #FindingBonganiFassie”

@Kay_TheManager said:

“I need all South African artists and their families to watch #FindingBonganiFassie. When you do not support your children’s music careers, they do it behind your backs and turn to people who will completely destroy them. Managers, lawyers, all of us have to account SOMEWHERE.”

Meanwhile, Lance nor Chicco have made themselves available to tell their side of the story.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Exclusive: Moja Love Leaves Jub Jub and His Viral Opinion Hanging

Moja Love has released an official statement distancing themselves from the recent utterings of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

The Uyajola 9/9 host shared a video expressing some strong views about the ongoing protests in the country.

Moja Love went on to extend their sympathies and support to the many small black businesses, entrepreneurs and informal traders who form the lifeblood of the township and CBD economy.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za