WESTERN CAPE – Advocates Zelda Swanepoel and Aradhana Heeramun remain hopeful that Joslin Smith will be found.

The little Saldanha Bay girl was last seen on 19 February 2024, with her mother, Kelly Smith, and others arrested in connection with her disappearance. Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, and their friend, Steveno Van Rhyn, were then found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping.

Swanepoel and Heeramun, who were the two prosecutors in the case, ensured that Kelly, Appollis, and Van Rhyn were sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and trafficking of Joslin.

Prosecutors remain hopeful Joslin is found

Speaking a week after the trio were sentenced for their crimes, Swanepoel and Heeramun reflected on the trial and the ongoing case.

"We are still hopeful that something will break, and we can solve this case by finding Joslin," Heeramun said.

She added that every single lead was followed up, and at no stage did the case go cold. Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile also confirmed that the case was far from being closed, and stated that police were working with Interpol as they continued searching for the Middlepos youngster.

Swanepoel also expressed her hope that little Joslin would be found.

"It is very important for us that little Joslin is found and rescued so that the exploitation can stop," she stated.

Both Swanepoel and Heeramun received a lot of praise after the case was wrapped up, and could be in action again, as at least one of the convicted trio is expected to appeal the judgment.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, an attorney, Noma-Gcina Mtshontshi, explained that the trio would have to bring their applications before the same judge, and if he feels that a different court could reach a different decision, he can grant leave to appeal.

"Should that be refused, they have another option to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to allow them to appeal," she explained.

