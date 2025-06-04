Siphiwe Tshabalala flexed a sleek R500,000 Toyota Corolla in a new Instagram post that had fans raving

The Bafana Bafana legend paired the look with stylish designer sneakers, drawing praise for his fashion sense

Mzansi Instagram users flooded the comments with fire emojis and admiration, calling him a timeless icon

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala has once again reminded fans that class is permanent , this time with a stylish twist. The football icon took to Instagram to share pictures of his Toyota Corolla, paired with a fresh set of designer sneakers, leaving Mzansi in awe.

Siphiwe Tshabalala at Langhams Estate for the Doctor Khumalo Untold special screening on October 2, 2022.

Source: Getty Images

The clean, high-quality snaps showed the 2010 FIFA World Cup goal hero posing confidently beside his immaculate Corolla. One image zoomed in on the kicks , a crisp, modern pair that instantly caught the attention of sneaker lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Mzansi fans flood the comments with praise

Within minutes, Shabba’s comments section turned into a flame-filled frenzy, as fans couldn’t hold back their excitement. From the car to the tekkies, the vibe was unanimous , the legend’s style game is elite.

Here are some of the best local reactions from Instagram users:

@Lebo_Sox:

“Clean ride, grootman! Corolla looking like a spaceship 🚗✨”

@Thuli_Magic_:

“Those kicks? Hayi suka! 🔥🔥🔥”

@Skropla_VRRR:

“My crush since 2010 World Cup 😭❤️ #StillGotIt”

@Mdu_kasiSneakerHead:

“Yoh, wena o sharp sharp bro 🔥🔥”

@Bongz_the_Sporty:

“Whip clean like his left foot. CLASS. 🚘🔥”

@AmaBroka_Bae:

“Can I just be the passenger princess? 😍🚗”

@ZeeZee_Ndlovu:

“Even his car has tekkie game. That’s how you roll, legend!”

@TK_Khosi4Life:

“Tshabalala doesn’t age. That Corolla even looks brand new 👌💯”

Still a star, on and off the pitch

While Tshabalala kept it humble and let the pictures speak for themselves, fans made it clear , he’s still one of South Africa’s coolest exports. Whether it’s his timeless football legacy or his effortless street style, Shabba continues to inspire both the old guard and the new generation.

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s Generational Success

Briefly News previously reported that Tshabalala reflected on the common advice given to young players, buying a house and saving money. He warned , however, that relying solely on property investments may not be sufficient for long-term financial security, especially considering the relatively short careers of professional athletes.

Despite the challenges, Tshabalala’s story ultimately reflects a success in leveraging property to uplift his family. He purchased property for his parents and renovated his grandmother’s home, ensuring that his wealth created a lasting legacy for future generations.

South African soccer legend Siphiwe Tshabalala poses at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Soweto.

Source: Getty Images

Simphiwe Tshabalala’s luxurious Johannesburg home features glass walls

Briefly News previously reported that former Bafana Bafana star Simphiwe Tshabalala owns a luxurious double-storey home in an upscale Johannesburg suburb, complete with glass walls, high ceilings, a swimming pool, and a trampoline.

The stylish residence blends modern elegance with homely comfort, reflecting Tshabalala’s understated approach to fame. While he remains largely private, occasional social media glimpses reveal a life of quiet sophistication.

