Vuyisile Jele is being celebrated on social media after being admitted as an attorney of the Gauteng High Court

The former UNISA graduate, Jele, is proud of making it as a lawyer at the highest court in Mzansi

Jele’s story was documented on social media through Varsity World and many South Africans are celebrating her success

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another South African woman has been accepted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa and is now celebrated on social media. Vuyisile Nomzamo Jele is a new candidate attorney after graduating from UNISA.

The stunning woman’s story was detailed by Varsity World on Facebook and she is a hit among many South Africans. The beautiful woman says she has now been accepted as a legal practitioner.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the young woman’s inspiring post. She wrote on social media:

"Yesterday I got admitted as a Legal Practitioner of the High Court of South Africa, ladies and gentlemen, please meet your attorney. - Vuyisile Nomzamo Jele. Candidate Attorney. University of South Africa (UNISA).”

A young woman has been admitted to the Gauteng High Court. Image: @VarsityWorld/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Ponstho Marota said:

“I'm next. Well done Mrs Attorney.”

@Kutlwano Matlala said:

“Congratulations dear, welcome to the honourable profession.”

@Mpho Ndlovu said:

“Congratulations to the lovely young lady for the great work. Guys can someone please help me. I've been applying to institutions such as Wits and UJ for law but I got rejected by both saying my APS was low. What can I do in this regard?”

@Martie Marais said:

“Congrats. You could be a Miss World also. Soo beautiful.”

@Mthinteni Mdakane said:

“All protocols observed, congratulations.”

@TauTau said:

“Hard work does not kill, congregations.”

@ladym Ncwane said:

“Beauty with brains ~ Congratulations!! May God bless your journey.”

@Priscilla Mamorobela said:

“You so beautiful hle, congratulations babes.”

Stunning lady celebrates being admitted as an attorney of the High Court

In another inspiring article, Briefly News published that another beautiful young South African woman is proving to other young ladies with dreams that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

Heading to LinkedIn, Azia Adande shared some amazing news - she was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In her post, Adande explains that it took her four years to complete her law degree, four board exams and two years of doing her articles but she finally completed it all in the end and can now celebrate being a successful attorney. She also included some beautiful pics of herself looking stunning outside the courthouse.

Source: Briefly.co.za