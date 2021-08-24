Royal AM Has a Rocky Start in the Dstv Premiership, Mzansi Weighs in

Royal AM started their DStv Premiership campaign with a loss to Swallows FC, just getting back to the PSL

Shauwn Mkhize bought Bloemfontein Celtic and changed the name to Royal AM just so that they could be at the top

Mzansi social media users reacted to Royal AM's first match in the top flight and what they think will happen next

Royal AM is finally in the DStv Premiership after a while of trying but they, unfortunately, lost their first encounter in the league against Swallows FC. Shauwn Mkhize recently bought Bloemfontein Celtic and changed the name of the club.

There was a lot of scrambling to get things started since the sale was confirmed just days before the league kicked off. It's understandable that things didn't get off to a flying start in the beginning. The match was lost 1-0.

Royal AM did not get a great start in the DStv Premiership and Mzansi commented on social media. Image: RoyalAMFC1

Mzansi has been keeping a close eye on the situation and were wondering if the club would start with a win. Swallows FC has experience in the league and showed just that during the match.

Check out the different reactions to the game from social media users below:

@FreeZuma4 said:

"That's what you get for breaking the hearts of Masele..."

@Dingiso3 commented:

"I wish you well in your first season. It's a long way to May/June 2022. I know nothing about Royal AM but I know a lot about Celtic."

@Diphophi3 said:

"Royal AM was very slow on attacking and defending. There was too much ball watching. They were frozen but let's give them a chance on their next game."

@Rodney14594618 commented:

"I wish all the best to the Royal AM team and Mamkhize. Everything's gonna be good it's not the end of the world just focus on the next game."

Bloemfontein Celtic turns into Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that just a few days before the commencement of the DStv Premiership season 2021/22, the PSL finalised the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic with the team to be was renamed Royal AM.

Bloemfontein Celtic has been sold to Royal AM in compliance with Article 14 of the National Soccer League manual, according to PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

"We want to protect the history of a club but the issue of sustainability is a problem. Regardless of our discomfort when we deal with transitions sometimes, we must make sure we are doing the right thing," said Khoza, according to KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za